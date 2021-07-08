Resume Templates

Elegant Resume

Resume Templates
Resume Templates
  • Save
Elegant Resume branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation logo illustration design resume template resume design cv design cover letter resume cv template clean
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

Features:
Easy Customize & Editable
Size A4, 297 x 210 mm
CMYK
Print Ready
300dpi
Working file adobe Indesign
Indesign File (.indd & .idml)
Organised layers
File info
Used Free Font

Resume Templates
Resume Templates

More by Resume Templates

View profile
    • Like