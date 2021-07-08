Reajone Shakir

Online medical consultation app.

Online medical consultation app.
A logo that reassemble heart rate (📈) and also the cross (➕) indicates it being medic related.
Colours were choosen by the client.

It's simple and easily recognisable.
Overall the logo engages people easily
And the white colour makes it trust worthy.
#logo& branding.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
