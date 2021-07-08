Chris Hildenbrand

Just a few lines...

Just a few lines... design affinity designer affinitydesigner illustration 2dgameart vector 2dgameartguru
There's just a bunch of curved paths that make up the illustration - using Affinity Designer's vector brushes.

