Chris Hildenbrand

Affinity Aqueducts

Chris Hildenbrand
Chris Hildenbrand
  • Save
Affinity Aqueducts design affinity designer affinitydesigner illustration gameart 2dgameart vector 2dgameartguru
Download color palette

Another design using the vector brushes in Affinity Designer for a repeating and scalable pattern.

Chris Hildenbrand
Chris Hildenbrand

More by Chris Hildenbrand

View profile
    • Like