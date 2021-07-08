Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Minhaz Deedat

Sigma - Online Learning Platform App

Minhaz Deedat
Minhaz Deedat
  • Save
Sigma - Online Learning Platform App vector logo illustration branding mobile app app mobile courseapp courses online learning study education e-learning learning design ui ux popular shot
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

Here is some more sneak peek from an Online Learning Platform App.

Hope you guys will like it.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome. Don't forget to press "L" button 🙂
Thanks for watching.

If you have any Inquiry
Say Hi to Instagram
or Email at minuahm2@gmail.com

Minhaz Deedat
Minhaz Deedat

More by Minhaz Deedat

View profile
    • Like