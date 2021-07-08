Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Freelancer Miftaul

Minimal Business Card Design

Freelancer Miftaul
Freelancer Miftaul
  • Save
Minimal Business Card Design modern card design design graphic design card design business card design adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Minimal Business Card Design concept (Unused)
Two sided print design
- CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
-----------------------------------------------------------
Email: freelancermiftaulofficial@gamil.com
WhatsApp: +8801321192411

Features:
-CMYK Color Mode
-300 DPI
-Adobe Illustrator CC
-3.5 x 2 Inch
-0.25in Bleed Area
-High Quality Design

Follow Me On:
--------------------
Twitter | Instagram | Behance | Dribbble

Best Regards-
Freelancer Miftaul
Thanks

Freelancer Miftaul
Freelancer Miftaul

More by Freelancer Miftaul

View profile
    • Like