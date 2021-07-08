WIP: New 3D emojis 😱 🔜

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Let’s uncover some secrets about our upcoming releases 😏 🔜
We’re preparing new 3D emojis which are just 🤌🤌 you know, no words, only emotions 😂
The full package will be here soon.
3D emojis will be available for free if you got Superscene previous versions already and will be included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.
Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram