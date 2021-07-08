WIP: New 3D emojis 😱 🔜

Let’s uncover some secrets about our upcoming releases 😏 🔜

We’re preparing new 3D emojis which are just 🤌🤌 you know, no words, only emotions 😂

The full package will be here soon.

3D emojis will be available for free if you got Superscene previous versions already and will be included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

