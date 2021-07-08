Hand of God

I've been obsessed with anything of the atomic sorts since I was a little kid and I'm not really sure why. It seems to me that the power and potential that is hidden in highly enriched uranium and plutonium is the closest thing we have to straight-up magic. Horrible, unimaginable, savage kind of magic that we pay the highest price for.

Did you know - the scientists who ran tests with atomic bombs in the 40s, while the war raged on, were briefly concerned that explosions of that (somewhat unknown) magnitude might actually light the entire atmosphere on fire and cook earth as it stood. They still went ahead. It was a different time.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!

All heart,

Reijo