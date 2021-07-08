Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Furniture Mobile App

Furniture Mobile App uidesignapp logo illustration vector app mobile design minimal typography design branding animation uxwriting uidesign color mobileapp furniture ux prototyping
New exploration in furniture mobile app with floating navigation button. This application is a place where people buy minimalist furniture to decorate their home 👌

Holla at me : Iqbalfahrezi99@gmail.com
