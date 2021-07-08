Reajone Shakir

CyberLion Your, Cyber Security Consultant.

Reajone Shakir
Reajone Shakir
  • Save
CyberLion Your, Cyber Security Consultant. vector logo branding
Download color palette

It's a logo with a symbol of lion and used yellow color to replicate a lion's sense of awareness & power.

Be aware it's not a real company.
#LogoBranding

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Reajone Shakir
Reajone Shakir

More by Reajone Shakir

View profile
    • Like