Sergachev's personal brand

The personal brand logo for 2-times Stanley Cup winner — Mikhail Sergachev.
The logo itself is multifaceted. In addition to the hockey silhouette and the letter S, the number 98 is sewn onto it and, with a slight 180-degree turn, a lock which symbolises reliable protection. The sign, lettering and number can be used both independently and can be formed into composite blocks.
For more details: https://quberten.com/Sergachev-personal-brand