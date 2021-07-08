Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sergachev's personal brand

Sergachev's personal brand athlete lightning tampa bay sports branding helmet champion stanley cup hockey logo hockey personal brand q10 sports logo sports design sports sport
The personal brand logo for 2-times Stanley Cup winner — Mikhail Sergachev.

The logo itself is multifaceted. In addition to the hockey silhouette and the letter S, the number 98 is sewn onto it and, with a slight 180-degree turn, a lock which symbolises reliable protection. The sign, lettering and number can be used both independently and can be formed into composite blocks.

For more details: https://quberten.com/Sergachev-personal-brand

