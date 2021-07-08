Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Denis Kostenko
WebFolks

JS World Tour | Marketing Website

Denis Kostenko
WebFolks
Denis Kostenko for WebFolks
JS World Tour | Marketing Website javascript webflow layout branding landing page react vue angular code tour js graphic design website minimal flat web design ux ui
Hi there folks! Check out the new marketing website for JS World Tour.
The best speakers with support This Dot will plunge you into the world of Angular/Vue/React.

Tasks:
Create a marketing page for JS World Tour

Tools:
Figma
Webflow

Check it out live >>

WebFolks
WebFolks
