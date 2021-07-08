&why

ACT Parrots: Social Media Design

In addition to designing an inspiring website experience for ACTP, we supported the organization with social media posts to show the journey of bringing an endangered parrot species back to its home in Brazil live. Check the website out: https://www.spixs-macaw.org/

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
