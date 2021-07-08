InstaBeauty - Magazine Cover

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is the magazine Cover page design of one of the renowned Beauty Salon Industry in UK. We took charge of their UI branding materials to upgrade the business.
Please share your valuable comments and if you like then just hit 'L' button and show some love as it will inspired me to work more harder.
