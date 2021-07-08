Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ogma Conceptions

InstaBeauty - Magazine Cover

Ogma Conceptions
Ogma Conceptions
  • Save
InstaBeauty - Magazine Cover minimalist print professional clean beauty salon salon beauty typography uidesigns magazine-cover graphic design magazine designs uiux illustration uidesign branding
Download color palette

This is the magazine Cover page design of one of the renowned Beauty Salon Industry in UK. We took charge of their UI branding materials to upgrade the business.

Please share your valuable comments and if you like then just hit 'L' button and show some love as it will inspired me to work more harder.

You can find us here:
Website
👑 Exclusive content on Instagram
Pinterest
Facebook

Ogma Conceptions
Ogma Conceptions

More by Ogma Conceptions

View profile
    • Like