Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael Di Pietro

OMINS - Webpage Concept

Michael Di Pietro
Michael Di Pietro
  • Save
OMINS - Webpage Concept minimal design clean design future card adobe xd shop design landing page web design ux design ui design design minimal website ui ux concept web clean
Download color palette

Hey there Thursday Dribbble guys,

here's the concept page of the current OMNIS project I'm working on.
Hit the "L" if you like. Your comments are welcome as well.
____
Cheers
✌🏻

Michael Di Pietro
Michael Di Pietro

More by Michael Di Pietro

View profile
    • Like