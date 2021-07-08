Illustration Zone

Mr. Campion and Others, by Darya Shnykina

Mr. Campion and Others, by Darya Shnykina book jacket novel fiction publishing 1930s foliosociety coverart bookcover illustrator conceptual illustration illustrationartist illustration
Mr. Campion and Others, illustration by Darya Shnykina, for a novel by Margery Allingham, published by Folio Society. Darya's work, with elegant shapes and subtle colours, perfectly captures the style and atmosphere of the 1930s. View Darya's illustration portfolio on Illustrationzone.com.

