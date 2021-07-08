Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
S.Mostafa Esmaeili
Paradigm UI/UX Design Agency

🏦 Plutus Bank | Bank On Crypto Landing Page Design

S.Mostafa Esmaeili
Paradigm UI/UX Design Agency
S.Mostafa Esmaeili for Paradigm UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
🏦 Plutus Bank | Bank On Crypto Landing Page Design master card paypal apple wallet payment trading trade coinbase binance finance 3d illustration neo bank landing page hero cryptocurrency bitcoin crypto n26 bank
🏦 Plutus Bank | Bank On Crypto Landing Page Design master card paypal apple wallet payment trading trade coinbase binance finance 3d illustration neo bank landing page hero cryptocurrency bitcoin crypto n26 bank
🏦 Plutus Bank | Bank On Crypto Landing Page Design master card paypal apple wallet payment trading trade coinbase binance finance 3d illustration neo bank landing page hero cryptocurrency bitcoin crypto n26 bank
🏦 Plutus Bank | Bank On Crypto Landing Page Design master card paypal apple wallet payment trading trade coinbase binance finance 3d illustration neo bank landing page hero cryptocurrency bitcoin crypto n26 bank
Download color palette
  1. PlutusBank_3D.jpg.jpg
  2. PlutusBank.jpg
  3. PlutusBank_Logo.jpg
  4. PlutusBank_Full3D.jpg

👋 Hello players!
🏦 Cryptocurrency Based Bank "Plutus" Hero Design

🖤 Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome

🛸 We're available & excited for your projects!
⚡️ Let's talk: plus@paradigmcca.com

🤔 Wanna see more?
📡 Follow me:
Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin

🔥 Follow us at: Instagram

PlutusBank_3D.jpg.jpg
3 MB
Download
PlutusBank_Logo.jpg
3 MB
Download
PlutusBank.jpg
3 MB
Download
PlutusBank_Full3D.jpg
3 MB
Download
Paradigm UI/UX Design Agency
Paradigm UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us

More by Paradigm UI/UX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like