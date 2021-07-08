UI Design: Glassmorphism effect exploration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I did a small exploration of Glassmorphism effect which currently quite in trend among UI Designer.
I follow some tutorial on Youtube and make a little tweak of my own and I also made the mobile version of the app. The application was supposedly a gaming social media portal. I just name it Gamerglass which represent the content and the effect.
Tools: Figma
Font: Inter
Icon: Iconify & Flaticon
I hope you like it, have a nice day!