UI Design: Glassmorphism effect exploration

I did a small exploration of Glassmorphism effect which currently quite in trend among UI Designer.

I follow some tutorial on Youtube and make a little tweak of my own and I also made the mobile version of the app. The application was supposedly a gaming social media portal. I just name it Gamerglass which represent the content and the effect.

Tools: Figma

Font: Inter

Icon: Iconify & Flaticon

I hope you like it, have a nice day!