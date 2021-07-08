Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yovan Adi

UI Design: Glassmorphism effect exploration

Yovan Adi
Yovan Adi
  • Save
UI Design: Glassmorphism effect exploration app ux ui design
Download color palette

I did a small exploration of Glassmorphism effect which currently quite in trend among UI Designer.

I follow some tutorial on Youtube and make a little tweak of my own and I also made the mobile version of the app. The application was supposedly a gaming social media portal. I just name it Gamerglass which represent the content and the effect.

Tools: Figma
Font: Inter
Icon: Iconify & Flaticon

I hope you like it, have a nice day!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Yovan Adi
Yovan Adi

More by Yovan Adi

View profile
    • Like