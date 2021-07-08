Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Blacksalmon

EURO2020

Blacksalmon
Blacksalmon
  • Save
EURO2020 character design illustration 2d vector animation
Download color palette

Character development from a recent project we wrapped up ahead of the European Championships for our client, Bahigo.

The design ended up being much more stylized as the client was looking for a less playful look.

Check out the final look and video here: https://blacksalmon.tv/bahigo-euro2020-animation

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Blacksalmon
Blacksalmon

More by Blacksalmon

View profile
    • Like