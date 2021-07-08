On/Off Switch - Daily UI 15

Hi Dribbblers !

For Day 15, "On/Off Switch", honestly I was not very inspired because it was so simple... My application changes if the Bluetooth is on or off, and you can also change its intensity.

I hope you like it !

If you want to show some love, press L ! 😍

And you can give me feedback too 📝

------------

Available for new projects :

adityaedu777@gmail.com