Md Shihab Uddin

braveconnect is a digital platform that builds and hosts website

braveconnect is a digital platform that builds and hosts website tracking web colorful brand designer bc logo letter b symbol digital agency builds hosts websites digital platform vector logotype icon modern logo illustration design logo branding
braveconnect is a digital platform letting you build and host websites. It has built-in tools for
tracking user activity on your website, managing & responding to inquiries, and engaging with subscribed website users via email.

I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thank you!

Contact for freelance work: Mail: mdshihabuddin2022@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +8801303838387
Skype : live:.6f59b87193382b09

