Hamlet – Checkout / XPLRTN 004

Greetings People of Dribbble 👋🏾,

Hamlet offers professional grooming services to the bearded and beard seekers. It's more than just a bunch of product subscription packages, it's a community or better still a Hamlet of beard connoisseurs.

This is a shot of the final step during the registration/checkout process.

Do let me know your thoughts on the design style and don't forget to hit the "L" 😉

Rebound of
Hamlet – Pricing Page / XPLRTN 003
By David Afolayan
