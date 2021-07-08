Platform NFT Marketplace

Hello Dribbles! ☀️

Welcome to the world of NFTs games. They were the protagonists of our latest project for NFT Martkeplace. It was consisted of designing a platform for game distribution and social relations of the users. 🕹️

One of the goals that we managed to achieve was to create an online place for game developers. One of the important features for them is the ability to connect MetaMask / TrustWallet and exchange their game ideas for cryptocurrencies. 💰

We designed the user experience for this platform and created simple, user-friendly interfaces. Also, we projected a visual side that meets the users’ needs and expectations.

