Mulyadi

Balikpapan Tourism Apps

Mulyadi
Mulyadi
Balikpapan Tourism Apps
My new brand Apps 🔥🔥
Introducing Baltour.
Baltour is an destinations app. designed for any tourism around the world who came to visit balikpapan for the first time.
this is a portofolio apps, Baltour is not yet available at any store on your phone.
what do you think of this ? comment down below.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Mulyadi
Mulyadi

