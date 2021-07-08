Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
John Poh

Logo Design for Couch Con

Logo Design for Couch Con gaming couch cartoon graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
Designed this fun logo for an online gaming convention called Couch Con.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
