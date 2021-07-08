Monumental Habit App UI Kit

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Looking for a faster and easier way to deliver your next project? Download this FREE Habit Builder UI Kit. Download the figma file here https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-ui-kits/habit-builder-ui-kit and make sure to checkout our other FREE UI kits.
This UI kit includes 20 fully customizable screens with branding guidelines included. All elements are fully editable and are 100% designed for Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD.
