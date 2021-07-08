Blood bunny Logo design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone,
This is my recent logo design which is unused. and its for a Blood Donation branding logo (Blood bunny) Hope you like that ,
Are you looking for something similar logo design.
you can contact for freelance work at
Email: info.freelancerosama@gmail.com :
WhatsApp: 01917-862946
Please do like, comment, for more concept.
don't forget to follow me.
Thanks for visiting my profile.