Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 047 - Activity Feed

Tracie
Tracie
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 047 - Activity Feed dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
Download color palette

Day 47 of 100 days of UI Challenge. The prompt was activity feed.

#dailyui

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Tracie
Tracie

More by Tracie

View profile
    • Like