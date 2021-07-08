Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beer and Cardboard Box Mockup

Beer and Cardboard Box Mockup carrier drink paper package pack mockup cardboard beer box
💛💛Download Link 💛💛

Features:

Isolated product

High Resolution 4000x4000 px

Editable with Smart Objects

Editable Colors

Organized and named layers

Fully Customizable

Layered PSD file

300 PPI

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
