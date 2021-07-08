Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Afolayan

Hamlet – Pricing Page / XPLRTN 003

David Afolayan
David Afolayan
  • Save
Hamlet – Pricing Page / XPLRTN 003 pricing table website design marketing website typography subscription purple dark mode dark community men grooming beard pricing plans pricing page pricing web design ux ui minimalist landing page
Download color palette

Greetings People of Dribbble 👋🏾,

Hamlet offers professional grooming services to the bearded and beard seekers. It's more than just a bunch of product subscription packages, it's a community or better still a Hamlet of beard connoisseurs.

This is a cutout of the pricing page, showcasing the various subscription packages available.

Do let me know your thoughts on the design style and don't forget to hit the "L" 😉

Interested in working with me? Hit me up
EmailInstagram

David Afolayan
David Afolayan

More by David Afolayan

View profile
    • Like