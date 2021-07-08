Hamlet – Pricing Page / XPLRTN 003

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Greetings People of Dribbble 👋🏾,
Hamlet offers professional grooming services to the bearded and beard seekers. It's more than just a bunch of product subscription packages, it's a community or better still a Hamlet of beard connoisseurs.
This is a cutout of the pricing page, showcasing the various subscription packages available.
Do let me know your thoughts on the design style and don't forget to hit the "L" 😉
Interested in working with me? Hit me up
Email • Instagram