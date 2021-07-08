Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sakshi Pandey
Fibonalabs

Yatra - Taking an Authentic Route

Sakshi Pandey
Fibonalabs
Sakshi Pandey for Fibonalabs
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

India is a diverse country rich in heritage and culture. Yatra is for neophiles who are excited to explore the diverse culture and promote the hidden art of India.
Hope you enjoy this UI exploration and carousel animation!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Fibonalabs
Fibonalabs
Hire Us

More by Fibonalabs

View profile
    • Like