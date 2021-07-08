Favorite coffee house

This one of my favorites coffee house in my city .The uniqueness of this cafe is the second floor. Because you can enjoy the view of the park. I especially love this coffee in autumn. Also a very cute and cozy interior creates a special atmosphere.In my instagram you can look at a few more of my caffeine .

INST https://www.instagram.com/anastasiabirsak/

BEHANCE https://www.behance.net/anastaspotapen