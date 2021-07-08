Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Petr Bilek

Line Icon Pack - Solid Variant

Petr Bilek
Petr Bilek
Hire Me
  • Save
Line Icon Pack - Solid Variant iconography icon freebie icon pack icon set ui icons minimal icons solid icons figma icons
Download color palette

For those who know the Line Icon Pack - the freebie stroke icons collection for UI Design (you can download it here: https://www.petrbilek.com/products/line-icon-pack) I am working hard on bringing a Solid Variant of those icons alive.

Here is a first sneak-peak of 12 contact icons.

Hope you enjoy it.
P.

Petr Bilek
Petr Bilek
Design for users. Work for passion. Live for family.
Hire Me

More by Petr Bilek

View profile
    • Like