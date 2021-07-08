Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
bazen.

Design Tip - Post cover design

bazen.
bazen.
Design Tip - Post cover design design thinking user experience user interface layout exploration graphic layout design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui branding graphic design
How many times you had a great idea and your first frame design didn't quite match it? 🤔
_
Tip by: @JelenaJankovic @IvaStokic
_
Here is how we managed to achieve interesting look without using any pictures at all! The point is to play with your elements, add some dynamism and try out different combinations.
_
How do you like this outcome? 😊

