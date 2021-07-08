shuai feng

《嗨玩不停，周末不加班》音乐无界 乐趣横生

《嗨玩不停，周末不加班》音乐无界 乐趣横生 ui design illustration
This is a commercial illustration project undertaken in 2020. The business wants to hold a weekend music festival with the theme of "high play, no overtime on weekends". The rock party is attached to typical rock elements and will "fashion" and "trend". Elements such as "fun" and "extensive" are integrated into the unique art scene, abandoning the rules and being in endless reveries

Due to time reasons, it has only recently been organized and released

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
