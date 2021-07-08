AH MUHEE

Care-Fly-Modern-Logo Design

AH MUHEE
AH MUHEE
  • Save
Care-Fly-Modern-Logo Design modern logo gradient logo flying logo design care logo design brand logo design letter logos letter logo logo fashion logo design minimalist logo logo minimalist a b c d e f g h i j k l m logotype logodesign branding design fly logo care logo logos logo design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!
Here i combine Letter F to make Fly And Care "+" Mark, The logo design is make by two color Gradient. Hope you like The Logo Design.
Thanks,
For Freelancer work please contact : muhi10skp@gmail.com

AH MUHEE
AH MUHEE

More by AH MUHEE

View profile
    • Like