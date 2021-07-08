Shrestha Sandeep

Paysa logo animation

Shrestha Sandeep
Shrestha Sandeep
  • Save
Paysa logo animation paisa paysa pay visual identity branding illustration money animation logo payment
Download color palette

This was one of the rejected logo by the client. Had to come up with some cool name to post this on dribbble.

Shrestha Sandeep
Shrestha Sandeep

More by Shrestha Sandeep

View profile
    • Like