Steam Chat concept

Heya! Lately, I've been working on a steam mobile app redesign and this is a piece from it where I redesigned steam chat, adding new features like group chats and voice messages. Updated UI with colors that slightly refer to the original desktop app.
There is a full project on Behance with animations and videos for those interested:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122933683/Steam-Mobile-App-Design
Cheers!