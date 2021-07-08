Steam Chat concept

Heya! Lately, I've been working on a steam mobile app redesign and this is a piece from it where I redesigned steam chat, adding new features like group chats and voice messages. Updated UI with colors that slightly refer to the original desktop app.

There is a full project on Behance with animations and videos for those interested:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122933683/Steam-Mobile-App-Design

Cheers!