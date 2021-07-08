Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Steam Chat concept

Steam Chat concept gaming app gaming mobile app epic games csgo dota app mobile ux ui steam
Heya! Lately, I've been working on a steam mobile app redesign and this is a piece from it where I redesigned steam chat, adding new features like group chats and voice messages. Updated UI with colors that slightly refer to the original desktop app.

There is a full project on Behance with animations and videos for those interested:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122933683/Steam-Mobile-App-Design

Cheers!

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
