Ulwan Style

Frestore - Mobile App UI

Ulwan Style
Ulwan Style
  • Save
Frestore - Mobile App UI design minimal app figma mobile branding
Download color palette

Hey, guys 👋

Frestore is an app that provide fresh fruits, vegetables and meat.

Hope u enjoy my work, 😊
Feel free to give me any advice or something.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Ulwan Style
Ulwan Style

More by Ulwan Style

View profile
    • Like