Rika - eCommerce Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello folks!
This is a new eCommerce mobile app UI kit. Provide all kind of business services. Globally incubate standards compliant. The artboard is fully editable, layered, carefully organized.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
Make your project more awesome!
Drop us a line to thepixleslab@gmail.com
Behance: www.behance.net/hasanmahmud08
Instagram: www.instagram.com/uidesignerstudio/