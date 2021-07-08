Blog nghề lập trình

Snapshot la gi

Blog nghề lập trình
Blog nghề lập trình
  • Save
Snapshot la gi
Download color palette

Snapshot có thể là một hình ảnh được chụp nhanh không qua căn chỉnh nhưng trong công nghệ thông tin, điều này có nghĩa là tạo ra một bản sao tại một thời điểm bất kỳ
https://blog.itnavi.com.vn/nhung-tinh-nang-uu-viet-cach-hoat-dong-cua-snapshot/

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Blog nghề lập trình
Blog nghề lập trình

More by Blog nghề lập trình

View profile
    • Like