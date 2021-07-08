Soft UI React Native - Free React Native App Template

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Soft UI React Native features over 100 variations of components like buttons, inputs, cards, navigations etc, giving you the freedom of choosing and combining. All components can take variations in colour, that you can easily modify inside our theme file.
You will save a lot of time going from prototyping to full-functional code, because all elements are implemented. We wanted the design process to be seamless, so switching from image to the real page is very easy to do.
You can build applications for both systems - Android and iOS FREE DOWNLOAD
Connect with us on:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram