Marcus & Trane - Billboard series #2

Marcus & Trane - Billboard series #2 brutalist banner branding mockup poster parody
Early Marcus and Trane poster.

We're not a spicy sauce brand (yet) but a design agency with a creative collective on the side.

The idea was to use a simple wall poster, make it feel like it really belongs in a city with the two extras, and make the fake ad poster really pop up.

Find us on https://marcusandtrane.com (not spicyaf.com) !

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
