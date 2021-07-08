Marcus & Trane - Billboard series #2

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Early Marcus and Trane poster.
We're not a spicy sauce brand (yet) but a design agency with a creative collective on the side.
The idea was to use a simple wall poster, make it feel like it really belongs in a city with the two extras, and make the fake ad poster really pop up.
Find us on https://marcusandtrane.com (not spicyaf.com) !