Typography-focused branding studio website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbblers! 🏀
Today we give you the header of a recent project - a minimalistic, but at the same time very sharp and precise website for a branding studio.
Freedom and spaciousness were our main goals in the design. That's why we went with editorial style, with a strong focus on typography in place of graphical elements.
How do you like it? We'd love to hear from you in the comments!
Design by Marcin Kwiatkowski
We’re open for new projects! Contact us at:
👉 www.usertive.com 👈
----
Let’s keep in touch:
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter