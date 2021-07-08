Usertive

Typography-focused branding studio website

Hello, Dribbblers! 🏀

Today we give you the header of a recent project - a minimalistic, but at the same time very sharp and precise website for a branding studio.

Freedom and spaciousness were our main goals in the design. That's why we went with editorial style, with a strong focus on typography in place of graphical elements.

How do you like it? We'd love to hear from you in the comments!

Design by Marcin Kwiatkowski

