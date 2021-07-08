Farel Darari Deksano

Redesign Website Dompet Dhuafa

Redesign Website Dompet Dhuafa platform donation donation website design uiux dompetdhuafa landingpage website
Hello, dribbbles
My names is Farel Darari Deksano, im a student from one of the university in Indonesia. Currently trying to become ui / ux designer, and still progressing.

Now i'm doing redesign from one of the biggest donation portal website in Indonesian called Dompet dhuafa, as you can see the picture above is design of landing page. I also design the process of donation, I uploaded in the other shot.

happy to hear suggestions or criticisms from all of you regarding the design

You can contact me if you wanna do some mini project
linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/fareldeksano/
IG : https://www.instagram.com/frl.design/

