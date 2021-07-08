Redesign Website Dompet Dhuafa

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, dribbbles
My names is Farel Darari Deksano, im a student from one of the university in Indonesia. Currently trying to become ui / ux designer, and still progressing.
Now i'm doing redesign from one of the biggest donation portal website in Indonesian called Dompet dhuafa, as you can see the picture above is design of landing page. I also design the process of donation, I uploaded in the other shot.
happy to hear suggestions or criticisms from all of you regarding the design
You can contact me if you wanna do some mini project
linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/fareldeksano/
IG : https://www.instagram.com/frl.design/