Adeel Habib

App Icon Design

App Icon Design icon logo ux ui design mobile app icon app icon android app
Day 5 of the Daily UI Challenge.

This design is for an App Icon Called Filecrypt

From this icon I will create a full Web & Mobile UI Design for it to make it my complete personal project.

It will be a File Sharing Website & Mobile App.

Feedback will be appreciated.

#DailyUI

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
