Grocery App - Multipurpose E-commerce App UI Kit

Hello,
Online stores are playing a vital role in making life easier in these difficult times. I am also working in a Groceries Shopping Mobile Application for iOS and Android. I shared some of its designs with you.
Package includes 45+ Screens in Figma,sketch,adobe xd files. Perfect tool to help you create Grocery App - Multipurpose E-commerce App.
Full Kit Features:
45+ High Quality Unique Screens
Easily Customisable in Figma
Global Font & Color Styles
Well Organised Layers & Symbols
Lots of Components
Clean, Minimal & Modern Design
Easily Scalable
Google Fonts
Pixel Perfect Design
What's inside the Full Kit:
Onboarding Screens
Product Categories
Login
Registration
Forgot Password
Phone Verification
In-app Alerts
Product Page
Favorites
Search
Shipping Information
Payment Details & Cards
Checkout
Success Messages
Add to Cart
Reviews
Order Details & Status
• 👉 Download Full project from Uplabs
• 👉 View full Project the Behance
Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work.
Take Care & Love from Spirit Agency. For Query shoot a mail: dspiritagency@gmail.com