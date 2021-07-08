Spirit Agency

Grocery App - Multipurpose E-commerce App UI Kit

Grocery App - Multipurpose E-commerce App UI Kit
Hello,
Online stores are playing a vital role in making life easier in these difficult times. I am also working in a Groceries Shopping Mobile Application for iOS and Android. I shared some of its designs with you.

Package includes 45+ Screens in Figma,sketch,adobe xd files. Perfect tool to help you create Grocery App - Multipurpose E-commerce App.

Full Kit Features:
45+ High Quality Unique Screens
Easily Customisable in Figma
Global Font & Color Styles
Well Organised Layers & Symbols
Lots of Components
Clean, Minimal & Modern Design
Easily Scalable
Google Fonts
Pixel Perfect Design

What's inside the Full Kit:
Onboarding Screens
Product Categories
Login
Registration
Forgot Password
Phone Verification
In-app Alerts
Product Page
Favorites
Search
Shipping Information
Payment Details & Cards
Checkout
Success Messages
Add to Cart
Reviews
Order Details & Status

Take Care & Love from Spirit Agency. For Query shoot a mail: dspiritagency@gmail.com

