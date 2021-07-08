Furniture AR Application | Augmented Reality App Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This augmented reality furniture app design is done by me. I am really happy to design such an amazing app. I wish you also like this design. Any feedback and criticism highly appreciated from you. Please press the "L" or "F" for inspire me to doing next work best.