Muntasir Billah

Furniture AR Application | Augmented Reality App Design

Muntasir Billah
Muntasir Billah
Furniture AR Application | Augmented Reality App Design ar ar app design augmented reality augmented reality app design furniture app design ar furniture app design ui design ar ui design ar ux design app design itsmuntasirb muntasir billah augmented reality ui design ar apps furniture ar apps ar home apps ar home
Hello Creative People!
This augmented reality furniture app design is done by me. I am really happy to design such an amazing app. I wish you also like this design. Any feedback and criticism highly appreciated from you. Please press the "L" or "F" for inspire me to doing next work best.

Muntasir Billah
Muntasir Billah

