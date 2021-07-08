Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Animated matchmaking platform logo

Animated matchmaking platform logo thinking logo mind logo ai logo brain logo technology logo branding animated icon animated logo animation logo design logo
Redesign of the logo and the entire web platform. The logo features an animation that is used as a "loading" graphic across the website, and may also be used in video and other digital applications.
Check out more visuals from this project: http://neladunato.com/design/rimap-logo-brand-website/

