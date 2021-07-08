Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Font Resources

Le Monte | Display Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Le Monte | Display Font display fonts stylish font magazine font fashion display font advertising font branding font logo font lettering typography typeface minimalist font unique font serif font sans serif font elegant font modern font classy font fonts gradient font
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Le Monte fonts includes uppercase letters, numerals, a large range of punctuation. Serif font with modern display style. Created for poster, web design, branding, illustrations, badges and some other works.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like